Manhunt underway for man accused of ramming into Abilene police cruiser twice

Abilene police search for suspect accused of ramming into cruiser (Victor Sotelo – KTAB/KRBC)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A manhunt is underway after a man was accused of ramming into an Abilene police cruiser twice Wednesday morning.

The manhunt is happening now in the area of 11th and Chestnut.

Police said the man they are searching for is accused of stealing a pool company truck while that truck was being warmed.

According to an APD spokesperson, the truck was stolen in the Yeoman’s area. Officers found the vehicle in the 11th and Chestnut area when police said the suspect rammed the officer and contined fleeing.

Abilene police, along with K-9 units, search for man accused of stealing a truck and them ramming into a police cruiser Wednesday morning (Victor Sotelo – KTAB/KRBC)

Police said the suspect rammed the officer’s vehicle an additional time and then he ran away on foot.

A large police presence is now in that area of town as officers search for the suspect.

The police officer suffered minor injuries and will be checked out at a local hospital.

Police said residents should be reminded about the dangers of warming their vehicles up unattended.