ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In response to a mosquito that tested positive for the West Nile virus near the zoo, the City of Abilene will be spraying for mosquitos.

At 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 24, crews will spray a two-mile radius surrounding the zoo area. This is expected to take two to three hours.

Courtesy of the City of Abilene

Officials ask residents to avoid contact with the insecticide by staying indoors. Those with pets are advised to bring them inside until the fog is gone and the residue is dry.