(NEXSTAR) – More than 1,300 sites around the country are suspected of being so contaminated, hazardous or polluted — or at risk of becoming so polluted — that they have been deemed a national cleanup priority.

About 50 of those “Superfund” sites are found in Texas.

The Environmental Protection Agency identifies these as places that pose a risk to people’s health because they have been contaminated by hazardous waste. Since 1980, the agency has taken charge of cleaning up those sites under a law with the nickname “Superfund.” (Its full name is The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or CERCLA.)

Texas’ Superfund sites include poorly managed waste management facilities, refineries, and old chemical companies.

As of July, the EPA lists 55 contaminated places in Texas on the National Priorities List. “It is a list of the worst hazardous waste sites identified by Superfund,” the EPA explains.

One site is an Air Force plant near Fort Worth, where contaminants spread into the groundwater and threatened the drinking water of 13,000 nearby residents.

The EPA also lists the Donna Reservoir and its canals in South Texas as another cleanup site. In 1993, the agency found fish in the waterways that were contaminated with carcinogenic chemicals called PCBs.

Harris County alone is home to a dozen Superfund sites, including a contaminated bayou, spilled industrial sludge, and a waste pit where harmful chemicals may have leaked downriver during Hurricane Harvey.

The EPA maps out every site on an interactive map. Zooming in on the map (below) allows you to see more information about the Superfund sites in your neighborhood or region.

Clicking on a site opens a pop-up window with more information, including the site’s Hazard Ranking System score. That score represents how likely a site is to release harmful substances into the surrounding environment, how toxic the waste is considered, and how many people are (or could be) impacted by the pollution, among other factors. The highest possible score is 100.

See the Superfund sites in your area on the map below:

You can also view a full list of sites and explore the map on the EPA’s website.

Once a site is put on the National Priorities List, the EPA investigates the dangers posed to human health and pursues the best way of cleaning up the problem. The EPA may force the person or company responsible for the pollution to finance the cleanup, or it may take charge of cleanup if no party can be found responsible.

Once a site is fully cleaned up and the EPA determines there’s no further risk to people’s health or the surrounding environment, it can be deleted from the list. The site can then be redeveloped into something new.