KSNF/KODE — Sneaker lovers everywhere (especially those partial to the Nike brand) will soon have a day to celebrate one of Nike’s iconic shoes: The Air Max. The annual “Nike Air Max Day” takes place annually on March 26th.

Air Max Day is Nike’s annual celebration of everything “Air Max.” From its discreet debut in 1978 as part of the Air Tailwind to its revelatory role in the Air Max 1, the technology is all Nike. It’s no exaggeration to say that Air helped bring Nike to the forefront of performance, style, sneakers and culture.

The first Air Max Day was held in 2014 and every year since, Nike has made the event bigger and better. Today, the holiday is an anticipated date in the sneaker calendar and represents an opportunity for collectors to share their favorite Air Max sneakers. Additionally, Air Max Day is known for its headline-grabbing drops, and Nike makes a point of celebrating the occasion every year with blockbuster releases, and 2023 is no exception.

Nike is prepping the release of a new model on its upcoming Air Max Day holiday. Rather than looking to the past, this sneaker is a fully new design, although it does incorporate some familiar elements, reports complex.com, a website that focuses on youth culture and popular trends.

The model is called the Nike Air Max Pulse and combines a protruding heel bubble that’s reminiscent of the Air Max 270 with a newly designed upper and midsole design. The heel Air Max unit is said to use a point-loaded system for targeted weight distribution, claims complex.com.

Notable details mentioned by the website include textile wrapping on the back half of the midsole, a soft forefoot foam, engineered mesh construction, and a reflective hit on the backtab. Complex added that the model also introduces new Air Max branding.

According to complex, The Air Max Pulse releases on March 26 for Air Max Day and retails for $150 from the Nike App, JD Sports, Finish Line, and other select retailers. Following the Air Max Day debut, readers can expect to see the sneaker in various additional colorways throughout the year.