ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day takes place on January 16 this year and Abilene has a few events to celebrate his life and legacy. Take a look below to see a banquet, parades and other events planned for MLK Day.

Monday, January 16:

First Big Country MLK Prayer Breakfast:

Join Hardin-Simmons University from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for a free prayer breakfast with guest speaker Dr. Delvin Atchinson from Lewisville, Texas at HSU Mabee Complex.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Car Parade:

Join Let us Breathe at 9:00 a.m. for a car parade starting at the Abilene Civic Center. The parade will begin at 10:0 a.m. and decorations are encouraged.

Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March:

Come out from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for the annual MLK march at 3424 Cockerell Drive. The march begins at 2:00 p.m. and participants will meet in the Carter G. Woodson Parking Lot.

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Banquet:

Join the Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce’s 30th MLK banquet from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 1100 North 6th Street with guest speaker Dr. Jena L. Bell, an award winning author, coach, strategist, international speaker and entrepreneur. Tickets are $35 per seat or $350 for a table of ten people.

