‘March for Floyd’ planned for Saturday morning in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A protest march is being organized after the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck in Minnesota.
According to a Facebook event, the event, titled “March for Floyd,” will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 30 at 4565 South First Street in Abilene.
The event page reads:
Stand with me; walk with me tomorrow Saturday May 30th @ 9:00am starting in the old Kmart parking lot.
Bring your signs.
Bring your testimonies.
Bring your bravery.
Because Black Lives Matter.
We will fight for you.
Floyd’s death has sparked days of protests in Minneapolis, as well as other cities across the country.
