Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ hits No. 1 after 25 years

Mariah Carey may not care about the presents, but she got a big gift Monday when her holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” became a No. 1 single — 25 years after its release.



Billboard announced that the Christmas anthem hit the top of the Hot 100 chart for the first time since it was released in 1994. Though the song has topped the Holiday 100 chart for 38 weeks, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has never reigned atop the multigenre chart before.

“We did it,” Carey tweeted in response to the news.

We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋 https://t.co/Cp80uhYdI9 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 16, 2019

The song is now Carey’s 19th No. 1 hit, just one single behind The Beatles for most of all time. Her other hits include “Always Be My Baby,” “Hero” and “We Belong Together.”

Carey has spent a “record-extending” 80 weeks total on the top of the Hot 100 charts in her career, according to Billboard.