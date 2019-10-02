Marine Corps League honors WWII veteran at Abilene VFW

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Iwo Jima veteran was honored at the Abilene VFW Tuesday night.

The family of Major John Keith Wells, one of the most decorated Marine veterans in World War II was in the Key City Tuesday as the First Abilene Marine Corps League was established with his name.

A ceremony was held where fellow Marines took an oath to form the group, which gives veterans a chance to come together for fellowship, help preserve traditions and help promote the Marine Corps.

“Any Marine out there that doesn’t feel like they belong to something and they want to belong to something bigger than themselves, which is why all of us joined the Marine Corps to begin with. We want to belong to something bigger than ourselves, something more important than ourselves right now, the Marine Corps League is here to do that,” says Dale Frerich, Marine Corps League.

The Marine Corps League plans to be involved with different veteran events throughout Abilene, as well as providing support for Toys for Tots.