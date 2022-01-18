Martin Caddell named Assistant AD for Scholar-Athlete Wellness at McMurry

ABILENE, Texas – One of Texas’s most prominent names in the athletic training field, Martin Caddell decided it was time to come home – again.

McMurry University Vice President for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics Sam Ferguson announced Tuesday that Caddell will fill the role of Head Athletic Trainer and Assistant Athletics Director for Scholar-Athlete Wellness.

Caddell takes over for Charity McCright, who returns to her alma mater – Tarleton State University – after six years of service to McMurry.

“Martin is a tremendous athletic trainer and administrator who models the values of McMurry University,” said Ferguson. “We couldn’t be more excited to have him join our team. During the search process, three things became very obvious to me and those who met with Martin. He is committed to serving our scholar-athletes and enhancing their safety. It was also obvious that he will be a great partner with our coaches, while also advocating for our scholar-athletes. Finally, he made it clear that he wanted to be a part of what we are we are doing here and that he’s excited to join us in our mission of Developing Champions for Life. Martin is joining a talented group of Athletic Trainers and that excites me. Our scholar-athletes are in great hands!”

A graduate of nearby Abilene Christian University, Caddell’s career in athletic training began in 1995 at Alief Elsik High School – then the largest 5A school in Texas.

From 1996-2017, his career brought him back to Abilene as he worked at Rebound Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy. In 2000, he joined the Abilene Bone & Joint Clinic as their AT/Outreach Coordinator, then in 2003, was asked to lead the creation of Action Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy as a subsidiary of ABJ.

In 2011, he was granted the opportunity to be the practice manager at ABJ and served until 2017.

Currently, Caddell serves as the Head Athletic Trainer at Hale Center High School in Hale Center, Texas – where most of his family currently resides. In his time at Hale Center, he has established the school’s first Student Athletic Training program.

“I’d just like to express the excitement that I have for the opportunity to join the McMurry community,” said Caddell. “I’d like to thank President Dr. Sandra Harper and Vice President Sam Ferguson for allowing me to have such an important role in McMurry Athletics. I am especially excited to build great relationships with the coaching staff, as well as the McMurry scholar-athletes. I also heavily value the work and the effort that has already been put in by the Athletic Training staff, and I look forward to working with Alli, Kelly and Sean.”

During his time in Abilene, Caddell has become extremely familiar with McMurry University – serving on the Athletic Director’s Advisory Board from January 2015 – August 2017. He also values many of the relationships he made during his time in the Big Country and looks forward to rekindling those this semester.

“The opportunity to come back to Abilene, which I have called home for almost 30 years, is one that is very humbling,” he said. “To renew my working relationship with Dr. Jeremy Britten is one that I cherish. Dr. Britten and I will work quickly to put together a sports medicine team that will help cover all aspects that our scholar-athletes may encounter.”

Outside of Caddell’s experience in athletic training and healthcare provision, he and his wife owned and operated “The Cave Men’s Grooming” – an upscale barbershop that services men with haircuts, facial hair work, manicures, pedicures and basic wax service – from 2018-2020.

Caddell plans to finish out his role with Hale Center High School until March and hopes to join the War Hawks around Spring Break.

“My wife Brandy, daughter Cassidy, who is a senior at Texas Tech and our son Canyon, who is a junior in high school, could not be more optimistic. Finally, my trust in God has never let me down. For him to guild myself and my family back to Abilene where I have so many friends is just amazing. Let’s go War Hawks!”