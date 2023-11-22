ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ever heard the one about the sloth crossing the road? Never mind, it’d take too long! A charming 10-year-old sloth from the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans has moved into the Abilene Zoo! Marvin will be making his grand entrance at the zoo this Thanksgiving weekend, moving into his cool new home in the Caribbean Cove exhibit after spending 30 days in quarantine.

Marvin is a Linnaeus’s sloth, and you can spot him by his darker color and bigger size. This guy can’t walk, but he’s all about the tree life. Fun fact: Marvin’s species is something of a night owl, often snoozing for up to 18 hours a day!

Take a look at these shots of Marvin from the Abilene Zoo:

While sloths aren’t in danger right now, they’re having a tough time in the wild because their homes in the rainforests are disappearing due to deforestation, according to the Abilene Zoo. But thanks to protected animal reserves, they’re finding safe spots to hang out.

Here’s the exciting part: Marvin is in town as part of a plan by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to help sloths thrive. He’s been paired up with Sadie, a sloth already at Abilene Zoo, with hopes that they might start a family together.

The zoo said its keepers are getting to know Marvin, aiming to introduce him to the Up-Close Tour program soon.

“Marvin will serve as an ambassador for his species and will allow us to continue to learn about and preserve sloths for future generations,” said the zoo’s curator, Robert Trejo.