Mask-free pastor holds service after WH superspreader event

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — A Texas megachurch pastor who attended a White House function that has since been labeled a superspreader event held a church service on Sunday and took to the stage without a mask.

Gateway Church Pastor Robert Morris attended the Rose Garden ceremony on Sept. 26 for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

A church spokesperson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Morris took a COVID-19 test that came back negative in the last 10 days.

Pictures show Morris didn’t wear a mask at the event.