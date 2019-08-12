Masked suspect incites panic at Texas mall

HOUSTON (CNN) – For dozens of shoppers, a visit to a Houston mall Sunday turned to chaos.

Police say the man behind the scary scene could be charged once police find him.

“It was too much frenzy, too much panic,” said shopper John Delva.

Delva is still very shaken by what he saw in Memorial City Mall as panicked shoppers ran toward the exit doors when everyone thought a shooter was on the loose.

“I was at work and all of a sudden everybody just started running in and I just ran out,” Delva.

In the confusion, Delva left behind his backpack and cellphone.

This morning he collected his belongings from mall security.

He was not looking forward to going back inside the mall.

“I am still thinking about everyone running and panicking. Even though it was a day ago it still feels fresh in my mind,” Delva says.

Store officials say even baby strollers were left behind as people rushed to get to safety.

Police say it was all because a male suspect put on a mask, mounted a table and said he was going to shoot himself.

No shots were fired.

Police have surveillance video of the suspect and say they are treating this as a terroristic threat.

At least two people were hurt during the incident.

According to authorities– a 16-year-old boy suffered a minor ankle or leg injury.

They say his mother was stepped on as she was trying to help the teen.