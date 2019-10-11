Master Gardener Association of Abilene sale coming Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — If you’re ready to get your fall garden started, the Master Gardener Association of Abilene has you covered.

Their fall sale starts Saturday, and features dozens of plants and flowers, all grown by local gardeners and members of the association.

As the temperature drops, the sale comes at a perfect time, because everything sold thrives in cold weather.

Members say the sale isn’t about making money, but enjoying the beauty of the plants.

“Just being able to see all the different kinds of plants, because while I have many of these in my gardening areas, I can’t have them all, and so I see new ones or different ones than I have every year,” says Master Gardener Jo Rake.

The sale runs from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Taylor County Expo Center’s Modern Living Mall.