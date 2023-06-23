ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed the four lives taken during the tornado in Matador this week. Two of those souls were those of the Big Country, a family member confirmed Friday.

(Courtesy of RES Americas via GoFundMe.com) Victor Valenzuela, 43, killed in Matador tornado Jun. 2023

Victor Valenzuela, 43, was originally from Austin but was living in Abilene at the time and traveled to Matador for work. This information was confirmed with BigCountryHomepage.com by Valenzuela’s sister, Kasandra Garcia Quiroga.

Valenzuela and his wife have a blended family of 14 children ranging from ages 7 to 24 years old.

Working alongside Valenzuela was 23-year-old Troy Hernandez. Hernandez of San Angelo, but originally from Winters. He also has ties to San Diego, California where his wife, Kaydence, is stationed with the U.S. Navy. Kaydence Hernandez is Quiroga’s daughter. The young couple do not have any children.

(Courtesy of RES Americas via GoFundMe.com) Troy Hernandez, 23, killed in Matador tornado Jun. 2023

To make familial matters easier, the two men worked together, and Hernandez was Valenzuela’s nephew related by marriage.

Through work, Valenzuela and Hernandez were staying together at an RV park in Matador when the tornado ripped through the land.

RES Americas has created two GoFundMe pages, raising $20,000 for each of the men’s families. Hernandez and Valenzuela were employed by RES Americas and were part of its Transmission and Distribution team. They were working on construction sites, Paleo and Dickens, near Matador.

According to Hernandez’s GoFundMe, he was described as ‘smart in his young age,’ witty, and sarcastic.

“Troy had a bright future ahead of him and will be deeply missed by all,” RES Americas wrote.

At the time of this article’s posting, Troy Hernandez’s fundraiser had gathered about $2,100 of its $20,000 goal to help his family.

Similarly, Valenzuela was described as a positive force, “Victor had a constant positive attitude, contagious to all around him… Victor was a big guy and he never let that slow him down, always keeping up with the smaller guys. He was very eager to learn more about substations and battery storage. He never shied away from any task he was asked to complete. Victor had a bright future with RES, and he will be deeply missed by all.”

At the time of this article’s posting, Victor Valenzuela’s fundraiser had gathered about $2,100 of its $20,000 goal to help his family.

Nine people were injured, and a total of four people were killed Thursday during the Matador tornado, including 85-year-old Jo Etta Bumgardner of Matador and 59-year-old Randell “Randy” Rolin of Purcell, Oklahoma.