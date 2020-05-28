Mayor: All Abilene nursing home COVID-19 tests to be completed by Friday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams says all nursing homes in the Key City have almost completed testing for COVID-19.

In Thursday’s city council meeting, the mayor said every resident and employee of all the nursing homes in Abilene will have been tested by Friday.

“My understanding is by tomorrow, every nursing home in our community: residents, employees, contractors will be tested,” said Mayor Williams. “I feel good about that. I appreciate all those who have participated in all that hard work.”

On Monday, May 11, Governor Greg Abbott ordered that all residents and staff members of nursing homes in the state be tested for COVID-19.