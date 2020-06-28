Mayor Anthony Williams to ‘proclaim’ July 3rd as ‘Dependence Day’ on God

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams stated Sunday afternoon that he along with local pastors and citizens in the community will “proclaim” July 3rd as “Dependence Day” on God.

Mayor Anthony Williams clarified in a Facebook video that it will not be a city proclamation. “This is not a city thing, this is going to be a God thing.” said the Abilene Mayor. “A group of us are gonna come together and proclaim July the 3rd as Dependence Day.”

“We’re going to acknowledge that we’re gonna have to make some hard decisions, and we’re gonna have to step forward, we’re gonna depend on the Lord.”

The Mayor invited the Abilene community to come to the event.

The event is set to take place at the Abilene Convention Center Parking Lot on July 3, 2020, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

The “proclamation” is expected to happen around 2:00 p.m.