ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning, the City of Abilene issued a statement as the ruling could have had effect on Abilene’s upcoming Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance vote.

In a News Flash, the city said the high court’s decision will have no effect on the ordinance vote – which is set to be voted upon come November.

More than 12,000 signatures were presented to Abilene City Council this Spring, meeting the requirements to be considered. In late April, the council voted on the proposed ordinance and approved it to be placed on November ballots.

In the official statement from the City of Abilene:

The provisions of the City Charter governing the petition and subsequent voting process for the proposed Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance make no consideration for a Supreme Court ruling of this nature. Because of this, the process must continue, and the ordinance be presented to voters.

Lubbock became the largest city to pass such ordinance, in May of 2021, being known now as a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.

Abilene’s Mayor Anthony Williams said he stands by provisions of the City Charter and Council.

“The majority of our Council has voted in favor of our citizens having the final say on a Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance,” Mayor Williams was quoted in the city’s statement. “And the Supreme Court’s ruling doesn’t change our requirement to follow the Charter.”