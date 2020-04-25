Mayor Williams forming committee to discuss reopening Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — After more than 40 days of quarantine due to coronavirus, many are wondering when things might begin to open up and go back to normal. With Governor Greg Abbott planning to make an announcement Monday, Mayor Anthony Williams has a plan in place.

Mayor Anthony Williams said, “I am putting together a committee. Governor Abbott will make an announcement on Monday on what it looks like to open up Texas, again, and we will be responsive as to what that may look like. I’ve asked Weldon Hurt. Weldon is the Mayor pro temp, as well as Brad Holland to steer that conversation.”

As Williams said, Weldon Hurt, owner of Pest Patrol, will be part of the committee and one to help lead the conversation of opening Abilene back up. Hurt is ready to get back into a normal schedule, but also knows each decision must be made carefully.

“I understand that we have to take steps, and that’s the reason we have people on our medical, from the medical community on this committee, so we can have their guidance, also,” Hurt said. “We don’t want to have a free for all and have a huge outbreak again. We want to have a very good game plan.”

A game plan will be indeed, and Williams made it clear he wants to include many different organization’s leaders in the community in order to get their opinions on opening slowly and keeping people safe.

“We’ll see national food chains, a mom and pop restaurant. We’ll see a hairdresser, a barber, a tanning salon, a nail tech business, you’ll see it runs together because we want to have a conversation about when we do open back up Abilene, we do so in a very responsive way,” Williams said.