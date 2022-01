EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 25 acre fire is burning in Ranger, about a mile from Ranger College.

According to the Texas Wildfire Public Viewer, the fire, dubbed the “McLeskey Colony” fire, is about 25 acres in size and is burning at 10% containment.

This is an ongoing fire. KTAB/KRBC will update as new information becomes available.