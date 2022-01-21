McMurry Athletics updates spectator protocols for new semester

ABILENE, Texas – With the Spring 2022 semester beginning this week, McMurry University Athletics announced its updated spectator protocols on Friday in correspondence to McMurry’s COVID-19 Safety Plan.

In an effort to combat the recent surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19, McMurry will strictly enforce its indoor mask mandate for all indoor athletic events.

Below is the updated spectator protocol:

Masks are required at all indoor athletic events, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not required for outdoor events.

Social distance where possible, regardless of venue.

There will be no capacity restrictions at this time.

Only authorized personnel will be permitted on press row or in the press box.

Volunteers from Dyess Air Force Base will be present at home indoor athletic events to help enforce the mask policy. These service men and women will be raising money through these efforts to support spouses of the deployed.

McMurry Athletics thanks its students and fans for helping keep the community safe by following the above guidelines.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will start the semester with a doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. inside Kimbrell Arena. Saturday’s games will be a “maroon out” as fans are encouraged to wear their favorite maroon gear.

