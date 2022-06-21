ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – McMurry University broke ground Tuesday morning on its largest project in the institution’s history.

A reimaged Student Center, costing $25 million, hopes to bring modern and necessary amenities to the students of McMurry.

“This project will be the single largest project in school history,” University President, Dr. Sandra S. Harper said. “We could not be more thankful for the leadership of our board of trustees along with our alumni, donors, and friends who have made this possible.”

McMurry breaks ground on new $25 million student center, Jun. 2022

According to the university, the student center will be more than 58,000 square feet in size. The campus center will also host a fitness and wellness center, student success center, chapel, spirit store, event spaces and more.

The new student center is expected to open its doors in the Fall of 2023.