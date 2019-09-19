McMurry celebrates 96th birthday at fall convocation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It was a special day at McMurry University on Thursday, as students and faculty celebrated the university’s 96th birthday at their fall convocation.

The day wasn’t just about celebration, but welcoming old and new students as they get settled in for the new school year.

“It’s exciting, it kind of sets the tone for the rest of the year. It’s a small university, so you get to see everyone that you haven’t seen in a while, and if you’re new here, you get the full gist of the campus,” says Michael Dontae, McMurry Student Body President.

Enrollment numbers were also announced Thursday, and the Warhawks have more than 800 returning students and 300 new students.