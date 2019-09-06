McMurry enrollment up almost 3 percent

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – For the fifth straight year, McMurry University is reporting an enrollment increase. Total student enrollment is at 1,178 students, up from 1,145 in fall 2018, maintaining a 2.8 percent increase.

“Just as we are gaining momentum with many of our academic programs, I am pleased to see that momentum reflective in the fifth year of enrollment increase,” said McMurry University President Dr. Sandra Harper. “McMurry is creating an environment for students to be supported and successful on their journey, not only to graduation but beyond that to their future.”

“This steady increase reflects success in two areas – a strong enrollment class and retention,” said Dr. James Hunt, vice president for Academic Affairs. “Though we are experiencing another year of retention growth, we will continue to focus our efforts to ensure that students are successful in their first year with programs such as our Mindset for Success Program led by Dr. Christina Wilson.”

Established in spring 2019, the Mindset for Success Office (MSO), supports programs specifically designed to empower students to focus on their own academic success.

“Mindset for Success offers a series of during-term and end-of-term student interventions including course calibrations, guided goal setting, and action plan development, as well as meetings with an Academic Success Coach,” said Dr. Christina Wilson, director of the Mindset for Success program. “Our goal is to continue to support the University’s retention efforts by equipping students with information and tools to help them improve their academic success.”

“We have been intentional about self-study and using data gathered to help improve existing efforts to support and promote student success,” said Dr. Jori Sechrist, associate professor of sociology and

director of institutional effectiveness. “The Mindset for Success office was formed after a six-year graduation study of McMurry first-year cohorts identified factors contributing to students’ successful path to graduation.”

The University’s First Year Seminar program, established in 2016, also continues to play an important role in student success.

“With the rise in enrollment numbers, it is especially important to help support our students to be successful,” said Dr. Cindy Martin, director of the First Year Experience. “The First Year Seminar program helps support McMurry’s first-year learning goals and retention efforts by intentionally developing a network of relationships that prepare our first-year students for academic and personal success.”