McMurry extends Spring Break by one week amid COVID-19 concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — McMurry University is the latest to extend Spring Break amid coronavirus concerns.

The university issued a statement Thursday afternoon announcing the extension and saying they currently plan to resume classes on Monday, March 23.

The full statement reads as follows:

COVID-19 is creating a fluid situation for communities throughout the United States, including universities. New information received this morning has prompted McMurry to extend Spring Break for our students for one week. The current plan is for McMurry to resume classes on Monday, March 23, 2020. Please visit mcm.edu/coronavirus for additional information.

