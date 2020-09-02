McMurry gets $600k federal grant for Hispanic, underrepresented students

AUSTIN (News Release) — McMurry University will receive a $600,000 federal grant to serve its Hispanic and underrepresented student population through facility improvements and the creation of a new STEM Student Success Center that will provide strong academic support services, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced.

The grant funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program, and it is anticipated that each grant will be sustained for a total of 5 years.

The Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Program provides grants to assist HSIs to expand educational opportunities for, and improve the attainment of, Hispanic students.

The HSI Program grants also enable HSIs to expand and enhance their academic offerings, program quality, and institutional stability.