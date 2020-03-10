McMurry, HSU have coronavirus contingency plans in place

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two universities in Abilene say they have contingency plans in place should coronavirus reach the Key City.
McMurry and Hardin-Simmons Universities say they are monitoring the situation and are prepared to make courses available online if necessary.
McMurry also says they have canceled a trip to Italy sponsored by the art department, but have not yet made decisions about summer study abroad programs.
We reached out to Abilene Christian University, who only said their students are on spring break and classes will resume as scheduled next week.
Hardin-Simmons and McMurry statements read as follows:
McMurry University is actively monitoring COVID-19 and its impact on university systems. We are dedicated to serving our students and will adapt to providing online coursework, if necessary.
McMurry has no students currently studying abroad. The university has canceled its Italy trip sponsored by the art department. Decisions regarding other summer study-abroad programs are forthcoming.
HSU is watching the situation very closely. In the event that a change is needed, we are prepared to switch to an online format to ensure that courses are not interrupted for our students.
No indication on if or when, but we are prepared either way
