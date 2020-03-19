1  of  46
McMurry, HSU moving to remote learning indefinitely

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Universities in Abilene have extended online learning amid coronavirus concerns.

McMurry and Hardin-Simmons Universities have both announced that they will move to remote learning formats indefinitely beginning Monday, March 23.

Hardin-Simmons will allow students to voluntarily stay on campus, but with limited services available. Students who are expected to earn their degrees this semester will have the opportunity to walk in the December 2020 or May 2021 ceremonies.

McMurry says remote learning will be extended through the end of the semester, and will provide online and some nontraditional classroom structures, such as video conferencing.  

BigCountryHomepage.com reached out to Abilene Christian University, but have yet to receive a response at time of publishing.

