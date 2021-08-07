McMurry Men’s swimming receives 2020-21 SCAC Sportsmanship Team honor

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – In an announcement made Thursday from the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC), McMurry Men’s Swimming has been recognized as a 2020-21 Sportsmanship Team recipient.



The honor marks the second career team sportsmanship award for men’s swimming. The men also won in 2018 alongside McMurry Women’s Swimming.



The War Hawks not only made a splash in the pool, but their competitors felt the impact of their positive attitudes as well as its dedication to respecting the sport and those competing.



“I am extremely proud of our men’s team this past spring,” said former head coach Casey Pacheco. “Their positive attitudes and dedication showed throughout the season. They are a very special group of men who carry the McMurry passion to each and every event.”



The War Hawks finished last season with a stellar performance in a condensed season, finishing 4-0 in regular season dual meets while capping off the season with a fifth-place finish at the SCAC Championships.



Freshman Alfonso Santoya also represented McMurry with post season sportsmanship accolades, earning a spot on the 2020-21 SCAC All-Sportsmanship Team back in June.



The SCAC recognizes a program from all 19 conference-sponsored sports in an effort to honor the team that best portrays good sportsmanship and fair play from the players and coaches during the season. The awards were voted on by each member institution’s SAAC, with each individual group ranking the top three teams in each sport. First place selections were awarded five points, second place earned three points and third place earned one point. Points were then totaled to select the conference’s overall winner.





Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference 2020-21 Team Sportsmanship Awards:

Baseball: University of Dallas

Men’s Basketball: Colorado College

Women’s Basketball: Austin College

Men’s Cross Country: Austin College, Texas Lutheran University

Women’s Cross Country: Colorado College

Men’s Golf: Centenary College

Women’s Golf: Southwestern University

Men’s Lacrosse: Centenary College, Colorado College

Women’s Lacrosse: University of Dallas

Men’s Soccer: Schreiner University

Women’s Soccer: Southwestern University

Softball: Schreiner University

Men’s Swimming & Diving: McMurry University

Women’s Swimming & Diving: Colorado College

Men’s Tennis: Texas Lutheran University

Women’s Tennis: Austin College

Men’s Track & Field: Austin College