McMurry Football will open their season Saturday, February 6th against Sul Ross State.

McMurry will face Texas Lutheran, Howard Payne, and HSU in the following weeks.

McMurry Baseball went 3-13-1 in the 2020 season.

They open February 12th at home against Schreiner and they will close with HSU.

McMurry Softball, coming off of a great 13-2 start their 2020 season, will open 2021 will a three-game stretch against Schreiner.

Their season will close against HSU.