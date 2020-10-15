McMurry University announces Community Commitment Scholarship

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — McMurry University has announced the Community Commitment scholarship, which will offer at minimum half tuition for new undergraduates whose families have chosen careers in service. Students do not have to financially qualify, and additional merit- and need-based scholarships may be added. This meaningful and significant scholarship honors families who have chosen careers in service and is built on the University’s core value of “Service as the measure of life.”

The Community Commitment is a financially aggressive scholarship that supports a student whose parent, legal guardian, or spouse is currently employed full time in public service; as a first responder; in education, healthcare, or ministry; or with a nonprofit. If the employer’s website ends in .edu, .gov, or .org, the student is likely to qualify. Incoming freshmen and transfer students applying for the Fall of 2021 are eligible to receive the Community Commitment.

“Service above self is in the DNA of McMurry University,” said McMurry President Dr. Sandra S. Harper. “This important scholarship will honor those who chose selfless service, whether they are serving the community through teaching, caring for or saving others, or the military. During the current COVID-19 crisis, awareness of the sacrifices of our community heroes has been heightened, and McMurry is excited to be able to offer a distinctive scholarship to reward individuals for their commitment to others.”

McMurry University is the first university in the state of Texas to make a community commitment to families in service of others. According to GuideStar, there are 1,147 nonprofits in Taylor County. Add in schools, police, fire, and military, and the impact of this scholarship is tremendous in Taylor County alone. The scholarship is available to any student who wants to attend McMurry University, regardless of where they live.