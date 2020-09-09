McMurry University hosts Mask Madness competition on Twitter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – A first of its kind competition is underway at McMurry University, bringing a little competition to mask wearing students and staff.

McMurry Director of Athletics, Communications and Operations Mike Ezekiel and others organized the September Madness Mask Competition – a Twitter based online bracket allowing users to vote on their favorite masks worn by contest participants.

The submissions from students, faculty and staff have varied from the fashionable to the “creative”.

“Our basketball coach took an old sock and turned it into a mask. Creative is I guess the word for that,” said Ezekiel.

Sophomore Kinleigh Stotts says participating in the contest grants her the opportunity to set a good example for underclassmen.

“Being a leader and a role mode to these kids. Like I know you don’t want to wear a mask but if I have to wear a mask you have to wear a mask,” laughed Stotts.

For administrator Jeff Moore, the contest allows him to spread a bigger message with his Coca Cola themed mask.

“For me it’s like ‘enjoy a coke and a smile’. You don’t get to see people smile now that we’re all wearing masks,” said Moore.

The contest continues through Friday, September 11. You can vote on the submissions everyday by viewing them on McMurry’s twitter page.