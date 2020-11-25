McMurry University offers super-freezer space suitable to host Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – McMurry University says it’s ready to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus, offering up its super freezer for the county’s needs as pharmaceutical company Pfizer nears the completion of a vaccine.

A small freezer in the university’s science department could play a big role in getting a COVID-19 vaccine to locals. Jeff Moore, Title 5 Grant Lab Manager for McMurry says it’s normally used for student research, but is fit to hold the vaccine currently in development by Pfizer.

“It is a super freezer. What we keep it at right now is minus 80, the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at minus 70,” said Moore.

Moore says once he heard Pfizer’s vaccine would need to be stored well below freezing, he approached school leaders about offering the freezer up for the public’s needs; something he was pleased to hear was already being discussed between administrators, county and state health officials.

“To find out they were already working on that process, it was just exciting for me. Because it just reinforces what we’re trying to do to support our local community,” said Moore.