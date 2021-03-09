McMurry University students power through semester without spring break

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Last year college students across the country went to spring break, and most did not come back because of the pandemic. Now, most college students are out for spring break once again, except at McMurry University, where students are in class.

“We found out during winter break,” said Hunter Reynolds, senior at McMurry.

Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty Matt Draud says instead of a traditional spring break, they got an extra week of winter break.

“Not having us come back early in January rather delaying that, I think helped us a lot,” said Draud.

“The decision that was made was a calculated decision, it wasn’t one that was made out of thin air,” said student body president Jaquay Thomas.

While seniors Reynolds and Thomas said they are bummed, it’s preparing them for life without spring breaks as they enter “adulthood.”

“It might be a hard lesson that in the work force not everyone gets a spring break,” said Reynolds.

“It’s a mini prep for all types of ‘hoods,’” said Thomas.

But McMurry’s student life and student government are trying to plan more activities to give students a chance to relax.

“We are constantly thinking of new ways to work with our students to give them some time away from their studies,” said Draud.

One of those ideas includes allowing students to attend sports events and social clubs with precautions.

“People are getting to be more active on campus, I don’t think the anger is anywhere near as high as when the announcement was made,” said Reynolds.

Thomas says the challenge now is grinding through the next few months without a long break.

Students will be getting Good Friday and Easter Monday off.