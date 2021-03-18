McMurry War Hawks building their program one week at a time

The McMurry War Hawks are trying to get back in the win column after losing two straight games.

With the season winding down and the playoffs less than two weeks away, Head Coach Jordan Neal says he is proud of the progress his team has made this season.

Neal also says he views this weeks regular season finale against Howard Payne as a perfect opportunity for his players to take the next step in their development.

“We’ve got a saying, keep the main thing, the main thing, the main thing, and that’s our program priorities and just staying focused on the process of what it takes to successful and we’ve really worked hard to not lose sight of those things and just to be consistent in that every single day,” said Coach Neal.

The 1- 2 War Hawks are on the road Saturday against Howard Payne at 1:00pm.