ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – After being down at halftime, the Lady Warhawks responded, outscoring HPU by ten points in the second half.

Sophomore guard Helana Chadwick scored a team-leading 20 points while teammate Kylie Flippin contributed with 15.

For the lady Yellowjackets, center Aja Holmes led the squad with 11 points with every bucket scored in the third and fourth quarter.

After the victory, MCM improves to 3-0 in conference schedule and are tied for first place, while HPU drops to 1-3. The lady Warhawks battle Abilene Christian on Monday, December 11th. HPU goes up against Mary Hardin-Baylor Thursday, December 14th.