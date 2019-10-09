McMurry’s McGowan honored by ASC

RICHARDSON, Texas – Ahead of tonight’s Crosstown Showdown, McMurry University Volleyball senior right side hitter Justice McGowan has been named the American Southwest Conference’s West Division Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

McGowan helped McMurry to a pair of road sweeps at Howard Payne and Sul Ross State last week. Overall, she totaled 19 kills on a .432 attack percentage. She also had eight digs and two blocks.

In the victory at Howard Payne, McGowan racked up 10 kills with a .625 attack percentage along with a dig, assist and assisted block. She had nine kills in the win at Sul Ross State, and recorded a season-high seven digs.

This is the seventh career Player of the Week award for McGowan.

The War Hawks are in action tonight at rival Hardin-Simmons at 7 p.m.