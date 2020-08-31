Meal service for AISD remote learners starts Sept. 1

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Students in the Abilene Independent School District (AISD( who are learning at home can pickup breakfast or lunch from one of five campuses starting the first day of September.

The meals can be picked up on school days from Martinez and Bonham Elementary or Craig, Madison, or Mann Middle Schools.

Breakfast can be picked up between 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch between 1-1:30 p.m.

Meals are only available for students enrolled in AISD and will be priced according to the district’s Meal Charging Policy as if that student were attending classes on campus.

Full price would be $2 for elementary and secondary breakfast, $3 for secondary lunch and $2.75 for elementary lunch.

Students receiving reduced-price meals will pay 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch. Students who qualify for free meals do not have to pay.

Director of Student Nutrition Jay Towell says the district extended its meal service to remote learners because it recognizes the important role food plays in fueling a child’s brain power.

“The body must be fed before the mind is fed and we wanted to make sure there were opportunities again for students to have proper nutrition so they could continue their education,” said Towell.