Meals on Wheels in Abilene sends emergency meals ahead of winter storm

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Meals on Wheels in Abilene sent out emergency meals to its clients on Friday in anticipation of the impending winter storm.

Volunteers delivered and packed the meals in the case that they won’t be able to deliver on Monday.

“Today we’re sending out bad weather meals in the instance Meals on Wheels has to close,” said Meals on Wheels Development Director Jessica Andrade. “We want to make sure that our meal recipients are still covered on a day that they may have to find something to eat on their own. “

Meals on Wheels in Abilene serves 1,400 people.

