Meals on Wheels Plus continuing home deliveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Meals on Wheels Plus is not stopping their deliveries despite concerns of the coronavirus spreading.

Monday through Friday, cooks prepare about 1,400 meals.

“It takes a lot to close Meals on Wheels because a lot of people depend on these meals,” says Nancy Ruelas, a case worker for the organization.

Nancy says they started to see a shortage in volunteers when local colleges decided to extend Spring Break.

“Those that went home and stayed home because of the extended leave won’t be here to deliver,” says Nancy.

During the shortage, staff are picking up the extra routes.

“If people don’t come in to deliver, then we have to. We have to get them out,” says Nancy.

Some of their clients say they have plans to keep themselves healthy.

“I’m basically staying closed in. I order my stuff from Walmart.com. My canned goods, those kinds of items. If I need meat I order from H-E-B. They deliver to me,” says Peters, a Meals on Wheels client.

Nancy says many of their clients don’t have family here, which makes their job even more important.

“We check in on them at the same time, just making sure that everything is OK. A lot of them have been by themselves over the weekend with no one to check on them, so when, if anything happened over the weekend, that’s when we will discover it,” says Nancy.

Meals on Wheels officials say only a few clients have asked them to stop deliveries to their homes, but for the most part, people just want to make sure they will still get their meals.

Officials also say they plan to operate as usual until a confirmed case pops up in our area.