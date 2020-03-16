Breaking News
Abilene, Wylie ISDs now closed through Friday due to COVID-19, next week could be affected too
1  of  41
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Meals on Wheels Plus continuing home deliveries

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Meals on Wheels Plus is not stopping their deliveries despite concerns of the coronavirus spreading.

Monday through Friday, cooks prepare about 1,400 meals.

“It takes a lot to close Meals on Wheels because a lot of people depend on these meals,” says Nancy Ruelas, a case worker for the organization.

Nancy says they started to see a shortage in volunteers when local colleges decided to extend Spring Break.

“Those that went home and stayed home because of the extended leave won’t be here to deliver,” says Nancy.

During the shortage, staff are picking up the extra routes.

“If people don’t come in to deliver, then we have to. We have to get them out,” says Nancy.

Some of their clients say they have plans to keep themselves healthy.

“I’m basically staying closed in. I order my stuff from Walmart.com. My canned goods, those kinds of items. If I need meat I order from H-E-B. They deliver to me,” says Peters, a Meals on Wheels client.

Nancy says many of their clients don’t have family here, which makes their job even more important.

“We check in on them at the same time, just making sure that everything is OK. A lot of them have been by themselves over the weekend with no one to check on them, so when, if anything happened over the weekend, that’s when we will discover it,” says Nancy.

Meals on Wheels officials say only a few clients have asked them to stop deliveries to their homes, but for the most part, people just want to make sure they will still get their meals.

Officials also say they plan to operate as usual until a confirmed case pops up in our area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News