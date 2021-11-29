Meals on Wheels Plus starts annual Holiday Meals for the Homebound program

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Meals on Wheels Plus will set up once again at the Mall of Abilene to collect monetary donations for a very merry mission: giving their clients warm holiday meals with the traditional Christmas fixings.

Volunteers and staff will have a table set up across from Santa’s Village at the Mall of Abilene every Thursday through Sunday until December 19th, then everyday from December 20th-26th.

The funds collected will help the nonprofit with its goal of providing holiday meals to the clients its serves in Abilene and surrounding towns as well as the several other services it provides.

JoAnne Glantz, Development Director of Meals on Wheels Plus, worked the table this past Black Friday and says it was a great opportunity to share more on the organization’s services with those that stopped by.

“I just enjoy talking to the people and them asking us a little bit more about our program,” said Glantz. “A lot of them are really surprised that we deliver outside our area.”