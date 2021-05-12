Meals-On-Wheels requests $81,000 grant for new kitchen equipment and AC unit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- This week, the Abilene City Council will look at approving an $81,000 Community Development Block Grant for Abilene’s Meals-On-Wheels to get some kitchen improvements, including two new ovens.

The Meals-On-Wheels location on North 10th street has been there for 17 years.

“All of our equipment is 17-years-old,” said Betty Bradley, executive director.

Kitchen supervisor Ramona Lopez says the ovens break every few months.

If you didn’t have the ovens would any of this operation, be possible?

“No, not at all, it slows us down, every time one breaks down, we have to wait on the repairman to get here, and many times they have to wait on the part that it needs,” said Lopez.

And without being able to prepare the meals Bradley says thousands of people would be without food.

“If too much of our equipment breaks down it’s going to impact our ability to provide the 1,250 meals a day that we’re currently preparing,” said Bradley.

Bradley reached out to Neighborhood Services for a Community development Block Grant; one they have gotten in previous years.

“We try not to go and ask for funding from the community development block grant unless there’s a dire need,” said Bradley.

But needing a new air conditioning system, ovens, and an ice machine, their budget didn’t allow for the needed equipment in order to operate

“It frees up $81,000 dollars that can be used to actually provide meals for people,” said Bradley.

If they receive the grant, they can serve the elderly, people who are disabled or can’t prepare nutritious meals for themselves.

“We wanna get these people fed, and we wanna do it every day on schedule, we don’t wanna be late because we’re waiting on an oven,” said Bradley.

The Abilene City Council is slated to vote for an approval of this grant May 13th.