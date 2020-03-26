‘Medical Mask Force of Abilene’ stitches solutions for anticipated mask shortage

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The Facebook group ‘Medical Mask Force of Abilene’ is hundreds of members strong, but is recruiting as many crafters as it can to help local medical professionals on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group is asking that anyone who can donate money and fabric, cut fabric, sew masks, or transport materials throughout the Abilene sewing network to reach out to the group’s Facebook page to aid in the mask-making effort.

If you have completed masks you’re welcome to drop donations off at : West Texas Rehabilitation Center, Hendrick Medical Center (visit this link for exact details), and the Betty Hardwick Center.