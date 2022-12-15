ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Chicken noodle soup, Vicks Vapor Rub, humidifiers and hot tea are a few home remedies many people know and do. Especially now with flu season, RSV, and Covid-19, although these home remedies don’t cure the common cold. They definitely help relieve some of symptoms like congestion and sore throat However, people might need to use home remedies to feel better quickly. Supply chain issues have delayed medication shipments, which has left shelves at local pharmacies close to empty.

Cody Cedergren, James Mccoys Drug Store Pharmacist, said he has seen the impacts of the shortages since October. The shortage has impacted mediations that helps treat the flu, like Tamiflu.

“We’re definitely starting to see it slowly trickle in and we’re doing our best to get it in and fill it,” Cedergren said.

But if your prescription isn’t in stock other alternatives exist.

“Alternatives like Xofluza, which is another one that helps shorten the duration of the flu,” Cedergren explained.

Cedergren is encouraging people to come into your local pharmacy, so a pharmacist can help you find an over-the-counter medication that can help with the cold and flu. He also shared home remedies that he has tried when sick.

“I was always a big fan of Vicks, I don’t know if there is a whole lot of science behind it, but I always loved the smell of it, and it always helped relieve some congestion,” Cedergren said.

He added that he is unsure how long supply chain issues will impact pharmacies, but is working with local doctors to keep them updated on what medications are out of stock to ensure they refrain from prescribing items that are unavailable.