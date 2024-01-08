ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo is celebrating the arrival of its newest tenant, a 12-day-old prehensile-pailed porcupine named Biscuit!

Biscuit, the son of Triscuit, his mom, is a healthy boy with bright orange hair-like quills and a pointy nose.

Alex Gonzalez, an Animal Care Supervisor at the zoo, said the almost 2-week-old porcupine and his family are getting the best care at our zoo.

“Right now, we are focused on making sure that mom has what she needs. With dad, making sure we have a lot of attention on the baby. Mom has to have a lot of calories, have proper food and nutrition to make sure that she can nurse the baby, and our vets come and check on him pretty frequently,” Gonzalez told KTAB/KRBC.

Because Biscuit is still a newborn, the little guy mostly spends his days napping and hanging around his mom for the time being.

“The exhibit is open,” assured Gonzalez. “Depending on the weather, they do have access to go outside, but we do have windows that are inside. Our guest can peek inside their little indoor habitat.”