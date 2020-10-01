Meet the 3 finalists up for Abilene chief of police

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the first time in the selection process we’re hearing from the three finalists for the role of Abilene chief of police.

“I made the decision along with my family that I wanted to be a chief of police, and when I thought about it, I talked to some mentors of mine. They expressed that I really needed to be in a city of about 100,000 folks and you have the community support that I was looking for. Abilene checks all the boxes for me,” says Robert Arrendondo, from the Dallas Police Department.

“My goal is to be in a community where my girls can graduate from school and go into college, and I’m still a productive part of the workforce, and when I look at the experience that I had the very first time I was here for the selection process and then here again as a finalist, you see people for who they are, and Abilene really has a good community,” says Marcus Dudley Jr., from the Aurora, Colorado Police Department.

“If I’m fortunate enough to be selected for the position, then I fully intend on spending a lot of time getting to know not only the department and the way they operate, getting to know the community desires as well and every community is different. I recognize that and it’s up to me to learn the community and what the community wants and come up with solutions to address those needs,” says Mark Francisco, from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

The search for a new chief of police comes after current chief Stand Standridge announced his resignation back in February.

“I hit the ground running. I can put the uniform on the same day. I don’t have to worry about taking a test and being certified as a TCO officer here, peace officer in the state of Texas. I’m ready to hit the ground running. I’m ready to immerse myself in the community and start building trust with the officers,” says Arrendondo.

The candidates also addressed several hot topics.

“I get quite concerned when I hear people talking about defunding the police. I just don’t know how that’s practical. I think the better thing for us to do is to all come back to the table and identify what our priorities are and to make sure we define those expectations in a way that we understand what police are responsible for and then hold police accountable for that,” says Dudley.

“When you have protests, which I agree everybody has the 1st amendment right to protest, there is no problems with protesting, where we run into problems is when there is violence and property destruction that impacts other people. That is not a valid protest. When these things come up I think we need to listen. We need to hear what they’re saying and what the problems are,” says Francisco.

City manager Robert Hanna says the final selection for the role of police chief should be made by the end of this October or early November.