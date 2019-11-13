Meeting promotes public input for I-20 widening

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Expanding a six-and-a-half-mile stretch of Interstate 20 is a big project that the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is hoping to tackle in the coming years, but not without input from drivers.

Tuesday was the first of many community meetings for the $40 million project designed to widen I-20 from Highway 351 to the Callahan County line.

Engineers and TXDOT staff are listening to concerns and answering questions from visitors.

All comments will be used as research for the designers to construct what they hope will be a roadway which will reduce congestion.

“This area has seen an increase in traffic, both through and local, so really we’re just here to listen to hear what the public has to offer as far as solutions for mobility and safety as far as congestion,” says Dianah Ascencio, TXDOT Public Information Officer.

Those attending the meeting wrote suggestions on post-it notes and placed them on approximate locations of the proposed construction site.

Citizens shared various concerns, like will private driveways be affected by construction, and will exits be more strategically placed to draw business?

“I was like, ‘Take my money, and get on with it. Take my tax money and let’s get after it.’ I know it takes a long time with planning, and the acquistition and infrastructure and all that, but the sooner they get on with it the better,” says Chris Kelly, who drives daily on I-20.

TxDOT is looking to host the next meeting in about six months.

No official start date for construction has been announced, but it’s set to begin between 2023 and 2025.