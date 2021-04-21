Abilene City Council Place 2 candidate Lynn Beard hopes experience will help potential constituents

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council Place 2 candidate Lynn Beard says he hopes his years of experience in the Key City will help him understand the wants and needs of his potential constituents.

Lynn Beard first came to Abilene in 1984.

“Abilene rapidly became my home. I went to high school and college here,” said Beard.

Beard hen became an Abilene Police officer t age 26, serving for 20 years.

“In the last two-and-a-half years of being retired, I have really missed being in service to the city,” said Beard.

The idea of serving on city council isn’t new to Beard.

“I pretty much set my mind on the next open seat, whenever that came up regardless of what place. It just happened earlier rather than later,” said Beard.

When current member Jack Rentz announced he wouldn’t seek reelection, Beard gathered his campaign team and went straight to talking with the community.

“That’s the part I actually enjoy the most, is getting to sit down with small groups of citizens that are there to talk about what they are passionate about in their neighborhoods, and hear what they have to say,” said Beard.

Beard says if he is elected, he promises to continue his community outreach efforts to truly understand the wants and needs of his constituents.

“There’s too much division in society right now. I firmly believe if people can sit down and talk to one another, a lot of things can get solved,” said Beard.

Beard says what separates him from his opponent is his years of experience.

“Operational experience in the nonprofit sector, the government sector and the private sector with regards to fiscal responsibility, I have set budgets across all three of those sectors,” said Beard.

Beard says he’s managed budgets as high as $27 million, so he is confident in his qualifications to responsibly set the city’s budgets, one of the many duties as a councilman, and promises transparency in all his decisions.

Beard faces off against Garrett Hubbard for Place 2.

Early voting started this week and election day is May 1.

For information on Place 1 candidates Stephen Hunt and Shane Price, click their respective links.