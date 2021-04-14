Meeting the City Council Candidates: Shane Price

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shane Price first ran for Abilene City Council in 2009.

Incumbent Shane Price is running for reelection in City Council Place 1 against Stephen Hunt.

“My family has a history of service, both in the military and in the local level,” said Price.

After serving in the Army Reserves, he wanted to be a leader in the community his children would grow up in, and has since served for 12 years.

“If someone is doing a good job, the citizens have the right to continue to have that person represent them. If not, then someone can step in,” said Price.

After those 12 years, Price is still motivated to serve the community.

“It’s a volunteer position, it just has more far reach in power,” said Price.

Price says one of the things he is most proud of is helping select Robert Hanna as city manager, one of the many things city councilors get to decide.

“Robert Hanna is an excellent city manager and I look forward to him continuing for a while,” said Price.

Moving forward, Price says he hopes to create a solution for our community’s power, in light of what happened in February.

“If we could look at one of those back up connections for the critical connections to be a Taylor Electric line instead of all of them being AEP, and that way there is a local control component instead of somebody across the state,” said Price.

Price also wants to work on infill development.

“If we can be a facilitator, to help accomplish providing more homes for people to buy that are affordable, then that is something that I am pushing for and wanting to be a priority,” said Price.

Price says he is open to further discussion of an entertainment district, and applauds the work done so far by Tim Smith in the SoDa District.

“I do my best to represent the citizens of Abilene,” said Price.