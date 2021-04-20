5th suspect wanted in connection to murder of teen girl at Taylor County party arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The fifth suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a teen girl killed at a large party in Taylor County last year has been arrested.

According to Sergeant Cliff Griffin with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Yahayra “Heidi” Gutierrez self surrendered Monday, April 19th, she was wanted for “Tampering with Evidence.”

Guiterrez was arrested about two weeks about after several arrests were made in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Megan Kirkland; George Girard Johnson, Jr. was arrested for Murder and his mother, Stephanie Avalos, and two other suspects, Kimberly Renee Limas and Ramon Aguirres, Jr. are in custody for Tampering with Evidence.

Kirkland was shot and killed at a party on the 2500 block of Fulweiler Road in August. Around 120 attendees were present at the time of her death.