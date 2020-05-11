Memorial services for Anson Police Chief to be held May 15

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Memorial services for Anson Police Chief Jack Thompson will be held Friday, May 15.

According to the Anson Council Facebook page, memorial services will be held at the Anson football field Friday, May 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Chief Thompson died suddenly Saturday afternoon. He was 59.

“He was a great guy. He was very patient and understanding. He was exactly what Anson needed. The community is going to suffer with the loss Jack,” said City Manager Sonny Campbell.